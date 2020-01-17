Phnom Penh: A shocking incident occurred on the night of January 16, 2020, at Borey Romchek Odom, Sangkat Kambol, Khan Kambol, Phnom Penh.

People at the scene say they heard a scream and they saw a woman bleeding heavily. Unaware of what was going on, neighbors helped to transport the victim with her boyfriend to the hospital for emergency treatment. She died soon after reaching hospital and her boyfriend immediately ran away.

Initial reports say the woman was shot, which was later confirmed.

UPDATE: The victim was identified as Sun Dina, a 26-year-old woman who was a medical student and an online cosmetics seller. The suspect, 24-year-old Yoeun Vandeth, was her fiancée.

Local authorities are inspecting the scene and examining the body, while a hunt for the suspect is also underway.

WARNING images of scene in link