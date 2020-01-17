Phnom Penh – Police intervened in a case at around 9 pm on January 16, 2020 at a guesthouse along National Road 6A in Sangkat Prek Leap, Chroy Chang Va district.

Before the incident, a Chinese man was seen forcing a Cambodian woman into a white TOYOTA CAMRY 2007, from a guesthouse located on National Road 6A in the Prek Leap neighborhood.

Shortly afterwards, the Chroy Changvar district police chased down thee vehicle on the riverbank, and found the woman in the trunk.

She was immediately taken to Calmette Hospital. Authorities took the suspect to Chroy Chang Va district police headquarters for questioning and legal action.

AREY NEWS