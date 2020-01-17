Crime FEATURED Latest 

Woman Found In Trunk Of Chinese Man’s Camry

cne4 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh – Police intervened in a case at around 9 pm on January 16, 2020 at a guesthouse along National Road 6A in Sangkat Prek Leap, Chroy Chang Va district.

Before the incident, a Chinese man was seen forcing a Cambodian woman into a white TOYOTA CAMRY 2007, from a guesthouse located on National Road 6A in the Prek Leap neighborhood.

Shortly afterwards, the Chroy Changvar district police chased down thee vehicle on the riverbank, and found the woman in the trunk.

She was immediately taken to Calmette Hospital. Authorities took the suspect to Chroy Chang Va district police headquarters for questioning and legal action.

AREY NEWS

You May Also Like

Unidentified ”Foreign” Body Found In Por Sen Chey

cne0

Fines For No Helmets From 20th

cne0

Declassified Norwegian and Swedish Diplomatic Documents Donated to Cambodia

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *