Koh Kong Province: Preliminary reports from local authorities say that a a large Unmanned Aerial Vehicle drone with ID number 1701002 crashed in the village of Smach, Koh Sdach commune, Kiri Sakor district, Koh Kong province, on the morning of January 17, 2020.

Police in Koh Kong province say that authorities are investigating more about the source, but have speculated that it could be from a private company doing research work.