Takeo: An NGO worker in Takeo, was found dead in a rented house in Daun Keo on the morning of January 17, 2020.

An autopsy was conducted at the scene. According to Takeo police, the woman was ADELFA SIEGA, a Philippines national, who was aged 73.

She had worked at the NGO (*Family Mercy?) since October 23, 2013.



Preliminary results from the autopsy indicated she had died of natural causes.

The deceased was sent to the Stung Meanchey pagoda in Phnom Penh to wait for relatives.