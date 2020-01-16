Svay Rieng Province: The suspension of the tattoo businesses took place on January 16, 2020 at three different locations in Svay Rieng city, attended by police, municipal police and municipal officials.

Three tattoo parlors in Svay Rieng town have been visited by officials and wee temporarily suspended from operating due to the lack of legal permission and “insecure activity” around the premises.

The enforcement team will prepare an administrative letter to temporarily suspend the tattoo business pending the decision from the Governor Svay Rieng. These businesses are unauthorized, and, although they are artistic, they embody many insecurities in society. AREY