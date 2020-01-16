Battambang: Two suspects, one of them released from prison six months ago were detained after being chased by police.

The suspects were arrested on January 15, 2020 in Wat Kor commune, Battambang city.

Before arresting the two suspects, the municipal police reportedly fired two shots at a Nissan vehicle after it was suspected drugs were inside.

Nearly six kilograms of methamphetamine was then discovered inside the car. One of the suspects, identified as Hoeun, a 44-year-old from Battambang City was known to police, after recently completing a jail sentence.

The suspects were sent to the provincial commission to prepare a case in accordance with the law. NKD