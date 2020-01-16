Prey Veng : On the afternoon of January 15 , 2020 at 1:58 pm in Sangker Chum Village, Teuk Thla Commune , Svay Antor District, Prey Veng Province, police arrested a 29-year- old male and seized a rifle.

The operation was launched following the confessions of another man that said he had sold the weapon to Horn Nang, who was planning a robbery.

The suspects was brought to Svay Antor district’s Teuk Thla administrative office for questioning and due process.

Source: Department of Education website Via TDNEWS