Siem Reap: The body of a Korean man was found after a night search. Authorities said the victim and his friend were driving a four-wheeled buggy when they fell into a pit about 20 meters deep in Ta Chak Village, Srae Commune, Siem Reap City, at 5 pm on the 15th of December.

According to the police report, the two victims were JANG SEONGSU, a 22-year-old male Korean national and LEE GYUHONG male, 25,

On the day of the incident, they rented the vehicle to take a sightseeing tour in Siem Reap. The buggy plunged into a 25-meter-deep crater dug and was submerged in the water. One man named as Lee Gyuhong flipped over the cliff (*as yet his condition is unknown), while the victim Jang Seongsu sank with the buggy.

Source: TNAOT APP

More photos of scene (WARNING-Images of deceased): POST NEWS