Phnom Penh: On 16 January 2020, at 1:00 pm, a foreigner named PATRICK JEAN MARIE MERCIER , a 55-year-old French national went to police to ask authorities to help deport him.

The Bureau then questioned him and found he had come to the Kingdom several times, the last in 2019 via Poipet. During his stay in Cambodia, he has been working as a French and Khmer teacher, but is currently without work unable to pay visa renewal or over stay fines.

He was sent to the Department of Investigation and Procedure to carry out proceedings.

SOURCE: PHNOM PENH POLICE