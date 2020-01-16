Environment FEATURED Latest 

Dead Elephant Found In Ratanakiri River

Ratanakiri: On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, three Oyadaw National Park rangers found the body of am elephant in the water between the provinces of Ratanakiri and Mondul Kiri after receiving a report from fishermen.

The corpse was badly decomposed, so cause of death could be established immediately.

According to villagers, about 20 to 30 elephants recently came to the O’Yadaw National Park, smashing bamboo and trees before crossing into Mondulkiri.

Source and image: Ministry Of Environment

