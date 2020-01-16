Phnom Penh: Chamkar Morn authority closed a gambling center, confiscated 12 electronic gambling tables and arrested 13 people.

The Chinese owned business called “Emperor” was found to have opened without proper permission or documentation and was visited by police at 4:45 pm on January 15, 2020 at the location on street No. 78, village 14 in Sangkat Tonle Basac, Khan Chamkarmorn.

A total of 13 men and women were detained; 7 Chinese and 6 Cambodians were taken for questioning. MCPN