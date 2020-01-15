FEATURED Health Latest 

Unidentified Foreigner Found Dead On Wat Phnom Street

Phnom Penh: An unidentified white foreign male, who was about 70 years old, was discovered dead on the sidewalk near the Royal Hotel.

The incident occurred at 3:30 am on January 15, 2020, along Street 67 at the point of the fence of the Royal Hotel Hotel in Village 10, Wat Phnom, Daun Penh District.

Before the incident, a private security guard at the Royal Hotel took three guards on Route 67 around 2:30 pm on a patrol. Upon arriving at the scene, they found that the foreigner lying unconscious and reported to the local authority of Wat Phnom.

The victim was wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, white sneakers.

