Phnom Penh: A Camry hit the central divider, overturned and skidded along the road for around 50 metres.

The incident occurred at 3:40 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Along Mao Tse Tung/corner of Street 193 in Sangkat Toul Svay I, Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

Three people were in the car and were reported to have been injured.

RASMEI