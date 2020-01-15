Business & Property FEATURED Latest Tourism 

French Investors Eye Up Battambang Airport

Battambang: French investors and pilots are showing interest in investing in aviation in Battambang, as the province has high economic potential.

According to the meeting between Mr. Nguon Ratan, Governor of Battambang Provincial Council and Mr. Emmanuel Dias, General Manager of Airaviata (AAT) Cambodia Regional Airlines Company on 14th January 2020 at the Provincial Hall.

Emmanuel DIAS, General Manager of Airaviata Project (AAT), presented the project to invest in domestic aviation and small aircraft routes.

“This project will also help boost tourism (with) more tourists in Battambang,” he said.

Nguon Ratan, governor of Battambang, welcomed and supported plans to invest in the sector, as well as revitalizing Battambang airport.

He added that if the project is successful, it will be easier for travelers, especially those who wish to travel faster to Phnom Penh and other provinces. ANGKORCITI

