Battambang: French investors and pilots are showing interest in investing in aviation in Battambang, as the province has high economic potential.

Emmanuel DIAS, General Manager of Airaviata Project (AAT), presented the project to invest in domestic aviation and small aircraft routes.

“This project will also help boost tourism (with) more tourists in Battambang,” he said.

Nguon Ratan, governor of Battambang, welcomed and supported plans to invest in the sector, as well as revitalizing Battambang airport.

He added that if the project is successful, it will be easier for travelers, especially those who wish to travel faster to Phnom Penh and other provinces. ANGKORCITI