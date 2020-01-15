Kompong Cham province: A fire destroyed 3 houses on January 14, 2020 at 20:40 am in Boeung Deng village, Prek Kak commune, Stueng Trang district, Kampong Cham province. No injuries have been reported and police used 3 fire trucks and 2 more were supplied from elsewhere.

A man named as Sin Deth, a 31-year-old male from the village was arrested in connection with the fire. It is reported that he had been recently released from prison after being jailed for arson.

SOURCE: Fire and Rescue Department