Crime FEATURED Latest 

Arsonist Burns Down 3 Homes In Kampong Cham

cne0 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kompong Cham province: A fire destroyed 3 houses on January 14, 2020 at 20:40 am in Boeung Deng village, Prek Kak commune, Stueng Trang district, Kampong Cham province. No injuries have been reported and police used 3 fire trucks and 2 more were supplied from elsewhere.

A man named as Sin Deth, a 31-year-old male from the village was arrested in connection with the fire. It is reported that he had been recently released from prison after being jailed for arson.

SOURCE: Fire and Rescue Department

You May Also Like

Another Day, Another Kidnap Case

cne0

Monk Detained With Boar Teeth In Indian Airport

cne0

French Investors Eye Up Battambang Airport

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *