Phnom Penh: On the morning of January 14, 2020, the Chbar Ampov District Unified Commission headed by HE HUN Kimny, Deputy Governor had set a road block to test drivers for drug use in front of Wat Champa, National Road 1, Chroy Ampil Village, Kbal Koh Commune, Chbar Ampov District.

A total of 47 vehicles were inspected.

As a result, five drivers who tested positive for drug use were sent to the district police for further legal action, while their vehicles were temporarily seized by police. POST NEWS

