PHNOM PENH – At 8:35 pm on January 14, 2020, at # 16E0, Street 178, Village 01, Sangkat Chey Chum, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, a massage woman was arrested for stealing money.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Cambodian massage therapist was working at 16E0, Street 178, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh, allegedly stole 1000 Euros in the premises.

The victim, BEN AHMED RABIA AHMIDA, a 53-year-old Libyan said he went to the massage parlor and was told to put his backpack on the bed.

EDIT: Same story in Arey News says the victim was a Lebanese woman of the same name. A later picture shows a couple.

After the massage ended, the victim saw their wallet had been tampered with and began screaming.

Police went down to intervene, arrested and questioned the suspect. 200 Euros were recovered, 800 are apparently still missing.

POST NEWS