Siem Reap: On January 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM, immigration police detained a foreigner after he was caught sleeping rough in Siem Reap River Park in Mondul Village 1, Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap Town.

Immigrantration officers said that 48-year-old male O’CLAIR, DEAN PHILLIP, (American?) had entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on August 28, 2019, via Phnom Penh International Airport.

The foreigner was sent to the Siem Reap Evacuation Office for further proceedings under the law. Source: Department of Immigration

*No idea what is behind the pixels