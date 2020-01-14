Weather Report; Cooler Days On The Way
The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on January 14, 2020 issued a Climate Notice in Cambodia from January 14-20, 2020.
The ministry said that a high pressure system would move downward from the northeast.
This situation will bring the following weather:
- From January 15-17: The provinces of the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau include Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri and Pailin will see cooler temperatures in the morning:
* The minimum temperature is 17-20 ° C
* The maximum temperature is 29-32 ° C
2: Central Plains
* The minimum temperature is 20-22 ° C
* The maximum temperature is 30-32 ° C.
Seaside:
* The minimum temperature is 23-25 ° C
* The maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C.