The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on January 14, 2020 issued a Climate Notice in Cambodia from January 14-20, 2020.

The ministry said that a high pressure system would move downward from the northeast.

This situation will bring the following weather:

From January 15-17: The provinces of the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau include Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri and Pailin will see cooler temperatures in the morning:

* The minimum temperature is 17-20 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 29-32 ° C

2: Central Plains

* The minimum temperature is 20-22 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 30-32 ° C.

Seaside:

* The minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​° C

* The maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C.