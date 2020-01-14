Phnom Penh: Two Chinese nationals were arrested by police in Daun Penh district for using drones to capture views of the Royal Palace area.

The men were held at 5.10 pm on Monday 13th January 2020 outside the Royal Palace.

Authorities said the two suspects, identified as CHEN YONG, a 51-year-old and WU MINGQING, 43. Both men are tourists.

Authorities said that at about 8:30 the same day, the men were handed over to the Anti-technology crime Department for legal action. KPT