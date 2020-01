PHNOM PENH: A young woman was killed by her boyfriend because of his jealousy. He then attempted suicide, but was found by police and taken to Calmette hospital.

The shocking incident took place on the morning of January 14, 2020 in a rented room near Salang Market in the village of Boeng Salang, Russey Keo district.

The victim has been named as Sok Srey Si, who was 20 years old, worked in a factory with her cousin who she lived with, and was from Prey Veng. KBN