Phnom Penh: A drug dealer’s verdict was handed down on January 13, 2020, according to Phnom Penh Municipal Court officials.

The sentence given to a drug dealer caught in Prek Pra commune, Chbar Ampov district, Phnom Penh, was 20 years in prison under Article 40. Drug Control Act.

On May 11, 2019, Police Force (A6) of the Anti-Narcotics Division cracked down on illegal drug trafficking in Preah Ponlea Village, Prek Pra Commune, Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. In the operation, the authorities arrested a 27 year old man.



The total seizure of drugs weighed 1021.39 grams, 758.2 grams of methamphetamine (ICE); 235.74 g of MDMA; 0.45 grams of ketamine and weighing scales. AREY