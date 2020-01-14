Crime FEATURED Latest 

16 Chinese Expelled

PHNOM PENH: On the morning of January 13, 2020 the Department of Immigration cooperated with the police station at Penh International Airport to expel 16 Chinese nationals.

According to the Immigration Department, 15 suspects were detained by the National Police for telecommunication fraud (VOIP) and another was detained trying to enter the country when wanted for a criminal offense committed in China.

They left on flight KR929, together with Chinese police to escort them. All were banned from returning for 3 years.

Source and images: General Department of Immigration

