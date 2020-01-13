Battambang: Construction of a new bridge over the Sangker River began on the morning of January 12, 2020.

Battambang Provincial Administration held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new bridge, which will be 100 meters long and 8 wide and cross the river next to the old stone bridge.

The provincial governor has said that in the past, provincial authorities have taken the initiative to preserve the old stone bridge, an ancient bridge. There is a request from citizens, especially Battambang people, on social media to repair and preserve the old stone bridge, which is more than 100 years old.

According to the technician, the construction of the new bridge to the south near the old stone bridge will help protect the structure during the flooding of the Sangker River and help eliminate traffic congestion in the city during festivals and events. MCPN