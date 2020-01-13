Poipet/ Aranyaprathet: Two warehouses near Aranyaprathet market weere raided by Thai Customs authorities at midnight after illegal goods had imported from Cambodia.

After receiving a report of smuggled goods and intellectual property, the competent authorities visited thewarehouses, B 3/3 and B 3/6, about 200 meters from the Cambodian border early on January 11, 2020, to enforce the law.

At 8 am on the same day, the authorities made a request to the prosecutor and cooperated with the customs force, with Mr Phong Tabbab, a Region 1 customs representative, a military prosecutor, border police, sheriff and local authorities to visit and interrogate security staff.

After the examination, it was found that the goods smuggled into the market were bags, shoes, clothing and other items which are also well-known brands, with a total value of around 30 million baht. Seven vehicles took the goods to the local customs branch as authorities search for the owner to prosecute. KPT