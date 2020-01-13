Phnom Penh: The mother of famous singer Pich Solika was taken to the scene of a murder and showed police how it was carried out.

According to the source, the suspect, initially named as Sin Srey Neang, was in a lesbian relationship with victim Khin Sokly.

The suspect is reported to have become jealous over the victim’s relationship with other women, which eventually led to her murder.

The suspect showed police how she tied up the drunk woman and smothered her to death with a pillow.

The case is currently proceeding according to the law. MCPN