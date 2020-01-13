PHNOM PENH – A money lender died and her female lover was arrested on suspicion of murder. The incident caused shock at 3 am on 13 January 2020, in Borey Town, Group 10 Village Toul Roka, Chak Angre Krom Commune, Meanchey District, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as Khin Sokly, a 49-year-old business woman, a coffee and money seller, at Depot Market, # 59, Street 134, Sangkat Dek 2, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. The suspect is yet to be identified.

UPDATE: The suspect is Sin Srey Neang, a 45 year old Cambodian who lived at the property.

After relatives received a phone call that the victim died for some unknown reason, they came to the house and were told by the suspect that she had died after eating something.

However, they were not convinced and noticed neck injuries on the victim, and that two diamond rings missing for more than $ 20,000 and a necklace were missing along with cash.

The family asked the local authority as well as the Phnom Penh forensic specialist as well as a doctor to investigate, who conclude death had been caused by smothering (probably a pillow). Police arrested the suspect for questioning, where she confessed to the killing.

After the incident, the body was handed over to relatives for a funeral at 7 Makara pagoda . In this case, the authorities are continuing to inquire as to who else may be involved in the murder. TDN