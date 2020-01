Phnom Penh: As of December 2019, the number of vehicles in Phnom Penh has risen to 508,143 registered cars/van/trucks and 1,966,322 motorcycles, according to the Phnom Penh Municipal Department of Public Works and Transport on January 13, 2020.

The number of vehicles in Phnom Penh is the reason for traffic congestion, the Department of Public Works said. SWIFT