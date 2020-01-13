Phnom Penh: Following the outbreak of unknown virus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, the Cambodian Ministry of Health has taken a series of measures to prevent it spreading to Cambodia.

A Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, recently to the media “The symptoms of fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath when infected with the virus,” she said. “The Ministry of Health is very concerned about preventing the virus from spreading to Cambodia.”

Authorities also stepped up quarantine work for passengers from Wuhan, and installed scanning equipment at three international airports in the country; Phnom Penh International Airport, Sihanoukville International Airport, and Siem Reap International Airport.

At the same time, people with fever, respiratory infections or pneumonia should be sent to hospital for isolation and treatment.

The Ministry of Health has prepared wards at the Khmer-Russian Friendship Hospital, Sihanoukville Hospital, and Siem Reap Provincial Hospital, specializing in the isolation and treatment of patients suspected of being infected with the virus, as well as the preparation of necessary medical equipment and drugs.

It is reported that as of January 5, 2020, the authorities of Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China have initially identified 59 patients infected with unknown pneumonia like virus, of which 7 were more seriously ill and the rest were stable.

Of these 59 patients, the earliest onset of the case was December 12, 2019, and the latest was December 29.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Cambodian Ministry of Health is working closely with the World Health Organization’s Cambodia office to prevent the virus from spreading to Cambodia. To date, no cases of have appeared in Cambodia. JIANHUA