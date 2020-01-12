PHNOM PENH: A car accident resulted in the death of a foreigner, reportedly after falling from a motorcycle along Norodom in Phnom Penh’s Daun Penh district. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The victim was named as Cornelius Mckinney, a 64-year-old New Zealander, who was living with a 43-year-old woman from in Kang Meas district, Kampong Cham province.

On January 11, 2020 at 17:00, Phnom Penh authorities took the body to be placed in Phnom Penh, and are trying to contact relatives in New Zealand.

No further details have so far been given. GDI