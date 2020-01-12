HCM City (VNA) – A late leading officer of the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers in Cambodia has been posthumously honoured with a Cambodian Order in recognition of his contributions to the development of the friendship between the two countries.

Major General Hoang The Thien performed his duties in Cambodia from 1978 to 1982 as Deputy Defence Minister of Vietnam, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnamese experts’ group in Cambodia, Advisor to the General Secretary of the Kampuchean People’s Revolutionary Party, Vice Commander of the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers in Cambodia, and head of the Vietnamese military experts’ group in Cambodia.

Upon a proposal by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdec Techo Hun Sen, the country’s King Norodom Sihamoni late last year signed a decision on granting Royal Sahametrei Order, First class, to the late general in recognition of his great contribution to the building, consolidation and development of the friendship between the two nations, especially his important contributions during the time of his international obligation helping the Cambodian revolution.

This is the first time Cambodia did this to a foreigner.

Empowered by the PM, Cambodian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sok Dareth handed the Order to representatives of Thien’s family during a ceremony in the city on January 10.

The diplomat described the honoree as a hero and a brother of the Cambodian people. He took the occasion to, on behalf of the Cambodia people and government, expressed profound thanks to the Vietnamese Party, Government, army and people in helping liberate Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime and prevent its return. VNA

