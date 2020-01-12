FEATURED Health Latest 

Chinese Woman Hangs Herself In Factory

Phnom Penh: On January 10, 2020, at 9:54 pm, a Chinese woman committed suicide by hanging himself at a spot in Chiyiyeng Seng (or Chia Yiaeng) Garment Factory, Trapeang Cheung village, Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Sen Sok district.

The victim, XIAO AIXIU, a 40-year-old Chinese woman, was reportedly the business owner of the factory.

A doctor at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court concluded that it was a case of suicide.

The body has been placed at Stung Meanchey pagoda.

