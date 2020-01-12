Kompong Speu: The National Police Anti-Narcotics Unit launched a crackdown on a large drug distributor in Phnom Penh’s Pur Senchey district And Kompong Speu province and seized more than 9 kg of drugs. The operation took place on the evening of January 10, 2020, in 2 locations in Samrong Krom, Samrong Commune, Por Senchey District, Phnom Penh, and at Chreav Village, Amleang Commune, Thpong District, Kampong Speu Province.

As a result, two suspects were arrested, identified as Kim Wah and second: Keo Sothea and 9.6 kg of methamphetamine (ICE) seized. The suspects are currently being questioned in order to build a case file.