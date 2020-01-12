Siem Reap Provincial Police Anti- Economic Crime Branch in cooperation with Customs and Excise officials and Siem Reap provincial police conducted a check and crack down on the storage and distribution of illegal and improper goods at Borey Sieng Nam in a 2-story apartment building in Khna Village, Sangkat Chreav, Siem Reap City and detained a 49-year-old male.

66 tons of goods, including cooking oil were found at the property.

Camcontrol officials took samples to test for banned chemicals and the Customs and Excise Authority of Siem Reap shall follow the procedure of Customs Law for goods that have been smuggled.

The suspect, Seng Peal, was taken to the Siem Reap Police Department for questioning. POST NEWS