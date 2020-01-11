Pailin: A mixed police force of the Pailin Provincial Police Commissioner at 1 am on 10 January, 2020, cracked down on human trafficking site and detained 6 people.

A house used for sex trafficking was raided in Phum Prum Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District Pailin province.

The deputy police chief said that the suspect who arrested us was Sok Srey Lin, a 35-year-old female Vietnamese owner of the site.

Four Vietnamese sex workers in their 20’s were detained along with a male Thai national (reported to be a medical doctor) and a 31 year old Cambodian male security, guard from the village.

After the suspects were arrested, authorities found some condoms in the suspect’s handbag and used condoms in 10 garbage cans.

The 6 were handed over to the Anti-Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Bureau of Pailin’s police department to prepare a case. AREY