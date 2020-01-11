Battambang: A car accident between two vehicles left 4 men and women seriously injured at 2:30 pm on January 11, 2020, in Ta Sen Village, Trang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province.

A white Hino truck- trailer with Thai license plate 8I-6076, was driven by Thai national who escaped the scene collided with a Toyota Camry 95, with Banteay Meanchey 2A-0199 license plate.



The driver named as Vath Sopheak, 34, suffered no injuries. A 6 year old girl, 4 year old boy, along with two women aged 45 and 55 were seriously injured.

After the incident, the authorities measured the scene and sent the victims to hospital in Battambang, while both vehicles were kept at the provincial police department awaiting action. POST NEWS