Phnom Penh: A fire broke out at around 5 pm on January 11, 2020 near Samrongpagoda in Kokkhnang commune, Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

As of 6:08 pm, the fire was still burning out of control. Some reports say that the blaze started in a wood processing factory.

More details later.

UPDATE: At 7 pm we were told that the fire is still burning and electricity has been cut in areas around Sen Sok

