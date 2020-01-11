Koh Kong: On January 11, 2020 at 11:20 pm, an accident occurred on National Road 48 between Km 97-88 in Dey Teab village, Trapaing Rong commune, Koh Kong district, Koh Kong province.

A Toyota driven by YANN KLAUS Fraus Francesco Ffrouart (?), a 61-year-old French national, collided with a Honda Dream C125, injuring a 25-year-old Cambodian-Muslim man from Ouu village, Ou Chrum commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province, and a 27-year-old Cambodian Muslim woman. Both were seriously hurt.



Following the incident, the Koh Kong District Police Inspectorate intervened promptly and took the victims to Koh Kong Hospital, while the vehicles were stored at the Koh Kong District Police Inspectorate for further investigation. POST NEWS