Frenchman In Toyota Hits Two In Koh Kong
Koh Kong: On January 11, 2020 at 11:20 pm, an accident occurred on National Road 48 between Km 97-88 in Dey Teab village, Trapaing Rong commune, Koh Kong district, Koh Kong province.
A Toyota driven by YANN KLAUS Fraus Francesco Ffrouart (?), a 61-year-old French national, collided with a Honda Dream C125, injuring a 25-year-old Cambodian-Muslim man from Ouu village, Ou Chrum commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province, and a 27-year-old Cambodian Muslim woman. Both were seriously hurt.
Following the incident, the Koh Kong District Police Inspectorate intervened promptly and took the victims to Koh Kong Hospital, while the vehicles were stored at the Koh Kong District Police Inspectorate for further investigation. POST NEWS
3 thoughts on “Frenchman In Toyota Hits Two In Koh Kong”
Why don’t you check your facts?? it is not “hit a Honda Dream C125″ but ” was hit by a Honda Dream C125″ see on your picture that the car is on its lane and it was hit in the middle???
Also, they were not taken to the KK hospital but to SHV hospital, where they were refused to be checked in and they were sent to Phnom Penh. They still not in a hospital. So your cheap sources in the police suck…
The source is in the link. Here it is again in case you missed it. https://postnews.com.kh/local/514054