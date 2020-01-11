Kampot: A bus crashed on January 11, 2020, between km 142-1443 in Prey Kabb village, Prey Khbum commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province.

The bus was carrying 33 passengers, 6 Cambodians and 27 foreigners when it left the road. Three foreign women are reported as being injured. The driver escaped the scene following the incident.

After the crash, the police arrived at the location, measured the scene and took the vehicle to the police inspectorate for further investigation, while the injured were taken to hospital. POST NEWS