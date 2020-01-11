Phnom Penh: A drunk driver hit a Prius and two tuk tuks, causing serious damage. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident occurred at 5:15 am on January 10, 2020 near the Night Market in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh District.

According to sources from the scene, before the incident, an unidentified man was in white Lexus 400H driving along Sisowath Quay to take his girlfriend from the corner of street 102.

While stopping the car, the driver drove in the wrong direction and hit two parked tuk tuks which overturned.

According to the source, the vehicle then hit the sidewalk, reversed and hit a grey Prius, causing damage to the left front door and rear bumper.

After the accident, the driver was taken to the Traffic Office for further investigation. MCHN