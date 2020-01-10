Svay Rieng province: On January 08, 2020, a Vietnamese gambling addict died after he threw himself under a truck on National Road 1, between kilometers 166-167 in Bavet City.

The man named as 31-year-old Tran Van Tan, was from Than Binh district, Tay Ninh province, Vietnam. The truck driver, who has not been identified, escaped the scene, leaving a white HYUNDAI and trailer behind.

The reason for the apparent suicide was that the victim had lost everything at a casino.

The body was taken to the Por Thmey pagoda (known as Bavet pagoda) waiting for the family to carry on the traditional ceremony, while the truck was temporarily stored at the Bavet Police Inspectorate to prepare a report. AREY