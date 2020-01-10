Kompong Thom: The remains of 10 volunteer soldiers of Vietnam were repatriated on the afternoon of January 9, 2020.

Groups from Cambodia and Vietnam are still searching for more members of the Vietnamese volunteer corps killed in action in Cambodia between 1979-89.

Another 76 bodies are known to lie in Kampong Thom province, according to a search of technicians and eyewitness information. Work will continue to find them and send them back to Vietnam. KPT