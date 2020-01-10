Kampong Thom: Kampong Thom Provincial Authorities rescued nearly 1,000 wild animals in Srayov, Kompong Thom Town on 9 January 2020.

According to authorities, wildlife rangers had opened an investigation long before the crackdown and had surrounded the site the day before, fearing that the wildlife would be transported to Vietnam.

When the property was raided, nobody was inside, and when the authorities tried to contact the owner, he said he had taken his child to hospital in Siem Reap.

There was some criticism from local people, who said the location had been operating for years, but no authority took efforts to stop it.

466 ducks, 55 monkeys, two snakes, three turtles and other animals were taken away.

The owner of the property, named Cheng Tian, has not yet been taken in for questioning. KPT