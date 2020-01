Svay Rieng: Authorities detained a man for burning down a 5m × 6m house at 10:40 pm on January 8, 2020, in Boeung Meng village, Lea commune, Romeas Hek district, Svay Rieng province. .

The suspect was named as Leng Chea, 41, a farmer.

The suspect reportedly asked his wife for 5,000 riels, which caused an argument leading to him setting the house on fire.

The suspect is currently being detained for further legal proceedings. POST