Phnom Penh: Around Wat Phnom people with Chinese ancestors have been gathering to welcome the spirits for the upcoming new year.

Chinese custom dictates that putting raw pork onto a lion statue and cracking the egg on its teeth brings good luck, happiness and success in business. The ritual also purges bad luck from the previous year.

The practice must be done in the morning, as the gods like things to be done early. After midday, the practice is deemed useless. PPR