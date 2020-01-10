Sihanoukville: A Chinese building under construction in Village 2, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville (a former health center) has been ordered to suspend work.

Three residents near the building complained that their homes were damaged. One said that his house had cracks in several places following foundation works on the building next door.



According to officials at the Sihanoukville Municipality, the Chinese owners must have a meeting with the residents, and will temporarily suspend the work until a solution is met.

It is reported that the construction started to be built almost a year ago, with no clear permits, and that the owner is breaking the law. KPT

*Meanwhile, work on buildings in Poipet and Serei Siphon in Banteay Meanchey has also been halted over safety concerns.