Battambang: On the afternoon of January 10, 2020, at 2:20 pm, 14 people were detained in Boeung Pring Commune, Thmor Kol District, Battambang Province. The men were betting on cockfights.

After being detained, the 14 game bird gamblers were questioned and then instructed to sign a contract agreeing to cease their chicken wager activities and were allowed to return home. POST NEWS