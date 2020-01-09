Authorities of Preah Sihanouk Province on the morning of January 8, 20, led a team to clear vendors from Otres and Ochheuteal beaches.

The illegal businesses are having a negative impact on the environment, sanitation and beauty of the beaches.

Vendors who had been working on the land were notified and educated many times by the provincial government as well as the Sihanoukville administration, and given time to move.

Some businesses failed to comply, and on Wednesday, the police force dismantled structures and cleared the area.

In addition, spokesman Mr. Sok Sokleng also confirmed that Sihanoukville and Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration will continue to demolish other buildings under construction in the Otres area, as it is no longer allowed to build on this beach.

MCPN