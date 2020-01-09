PHNOM PENH – The morning of January 9, 2020, in the Tonle Bassac district of Chamkar Morn district, many casino* employees (*up to 1000) gathered to protest for higher wages and working conditions.

Strikers demands included:

The Company’s unconditional reinstatement of Union President Chhim Sithar.

Allow workers to take voluntary holidays on national holidays

Terminate a foreign casino operations manager

Raise salaries to $300 for hotel workers and $ 500 for casino employees.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court issued a provisional order to prevent the situation escalating stopping the strike. Further action taken while the issues are negotiated shall be deemed an illegal strike and considered a serious offense.

More photos : KBN

*Obvious which casino it is

