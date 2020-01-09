Phnom Penh: According to preliminary report at 4:30 am on January 9, 2020, a man was shot dead at a restaurant table on Street 63, Boeung Reang Commune, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

The unidentified man died at the scene in Happiness Restaurant and Family Karaoke.

A gun appears to have been left at the scene.

UPDATE: It has been reported that the shooter and victim knew each other.

According to an employee of the restaurant, the victim walked into the restaurant waiting for others to park a car.When the car was parked, the perpetrator walked inside pulled out a K59 gun,and shot the victim at the table.

After the shooting, the perpetrator also left the store with two other men, one left on a motorbike others in a car. TVFB

UPDATE: Social media have named the victim as Ho Minea AKA ‘ DJ Mini’ who worked the decks at Urban Beer House BKK.

More details later. IMAGES